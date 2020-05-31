Cardboard boxes placed near a barbecue grill caught fire, spreading to part of a Baton Rouge home just after midnight Sunday, according to fire officials.
Fire crews responded around 12:30 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Bay Street where they found flames crawling up the home's wall and into the attic, Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said.
Five people were at the home, but no one was injured, officials said.
Investigators believe someone tipped over the barbecue, which fell on a gas can and ignited the cardboard boxes, Miles said.
Firefighters gained control of the blaze in less than five minutes after arriving.