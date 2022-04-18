A man forced a woman into her car and sexually assaulted her in the parking garage at Perkins Rowe on Sunday, and her boyfriend shot at the man as he tried to drive off with her, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Leon Curry III, 69, was booked into parish prison on counts of sexual battery, aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release.
The woman was headed to her car in the garage when Curry approached with a gun and forced her inside, the release says — he then drove the vehicle to another level of the garage and assaulted her.
Curry then drove back down to the original level of the garage, where he encountered the victim's boyfriend, deputies said. He tried to speed away, and the boyfriend pursued in his car.
The woman jumped out of the car before it turned onto Perkins Road, the release said. The boyfriend said he saw Curry brandish the gun and shot at him.
Deputies found the victim's car later in the parking garage.
Detectives said they were able to identify Curry from his car's license plate on surveillance cameras and a description by the victim. They conducted a traffic stop and took him in for questioning.
Curry admitted to being in the area at the time of the incident and said he "likes to watch women" there, the release says. Deputies got a warrant to search his home and found numerous hats, masks and a BB gun in the style of a handgun.