The body of an elderly person was found within a home that caught fire in Baton Rouge Monday evening, firefighters said.
The fire was reported about 10:17 p.m. at 7267 Sevenoaks Ave. Neither the age nor gender of the person discovered inside was specified.
It took about 10 minutes for the fire to be brought under control, a news release said, after they arrived to see smoke emitting from the rear of the structure. The fire was found inside, at the rear of the home, and firefighters prevented it from spreading.
The cause of the fire was unspecified, but the home had "heavy" smoke damage. Firefighters said only one person was living within the home and the damage was estimated at $20,000.
