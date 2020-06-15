A gunshot fired at a Baton Rouge Walmart stemmed from a scuffle between a sheriff's deputy and a suspected shoplifter Monday afternoon near the Cortana Mall, authorities said.
A sheriff's deputy working at the Walmart at 9350 Cortana Place had been notified of a possible shoplifting around 2 p.m., said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
When confronting the suspect at the store's entrance with a loss prevention employee, they began to scuffle with the suspect and caused the deputy's gun to fire, she said.
No one was injured, but the gunfire led to calls for the public to avoid the area around the mall Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Gabriel Nicole Francis, 31, of 6061 Plank Road in Baton Rouge.
Responding authorities were unable to find Francis, who had fled on foot and possibly got into a vehicle, Hicks said.
A preliminary investigation indicated Francis had tried to disarm the deputy during the attempted arrest, she said. Francis was on top of the deputy when the shot was fired.
He's accused of attempted first degree murder of a police officer, resisting an officer, disarming a police officer, battery of an officer and theft and possessing a gun as a felon.
Detectives have been reviewing video surveillance footage of the incident and continued searching for the man Monday afternoon.