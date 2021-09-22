About a month after he was sentenced to life without parole, convicted Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason was found dead inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola overnight Wednesday.
Two sources with knowledge of the investigation said Gleason died from an apparent suicide by hanging. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak publicly about the case.
The West Feliciana coroner was notified of his death, but officials are awaiting an autopsy to release more information about how he died, said Jim Groody, chief investigator for the coroner. He said an autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.
The Department of Corrections has not released any information.
Jarrett Ambeau, an attorney representing Gleason, said DOC officials called the Gleason family earlier Wednesday and said he may have died from a heart attack — a notion Ambeau adamantly disputed. He said Gleason had just recently been transferred to Angola, the massive maximum security facility in West Feliciana Parish that houses thousands of prisoners serving life and other extremely long sentences.
"That sounds to me like they're lying," Ambeau said. "We need to see if this is a cover up or what."
Gleason, 27, was arrested in 2017 and accused of fatally shooting two Black men, apparently at random, and shooting into the house of another Black family down the street from his childhood home.
Gleason was never charged with a hate crime, but an FBI agent testified that the young White man searched the internet for topics such as White nationalism, genocide and Nazi propaganda in the days and weeks leading up to the killings.
He was convicted of first-degree murder and recently sentenced to life without parole.
East Baton Rouge prosecutors had considered seeking the death penalty against Gleason, but decided not to after consulting with the family of Donald Smart, who was gunned down while walking along Alaska Street just north of LSU campus the evening of Sept. 14, 2017. Smart was headed to work at Louie's Café.
Two days earlier, Bruce Cofield was shot and killed while sitting at a bus stop near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway.
Detectives found no evidence that Gleason was acquainted with either of his victims before he pulled the trigger. In both slayings, he was accused of shooting the victims from his car and then getting out, standing over them and firing more bullets.
During his trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Gleason also fired three shots into the home of a Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard. No one was injured in that incident, which occurred around the same time.
Details were not immediately available Wednesday about where Gleason was being housed before his recent transfer to Angola.
He had been sentenced to life without parole last month, when Baton Rouge District Judge Beau Higginbotham said the appropriate sentence would have been the death penalty. The judge told Gleason "there's nothing the penal system can do to rehabilitate you."