The father of a 1-year-old boy and his girlfriend are in custody after the child was found unresponsive and later died, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s officials said.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office has ruled Josiah Crockett’s death as a homicide. On Monday, the coroner's office announced that Crockett died of multiple blunt force injuries to the chest and abdomen areas.
Records indicate Terrence Ransom, 33, and Shanta Parker, 29, were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Saturday, May 4 on distribution or manufacturing of schedule 1 drug, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ransom was booked on an additional count of illegal possession of stolen firearms.
It is unclear at this time if additional counts will be filed against Ransom and Parker now Crockett’s death has been ruled a homicide.
The incident took place Saturday in the 6500 block of Hanks Drive, according to booking documents. Deputies responded to a call from EMS for an unresponsive infant found at the scene. The child was transported to Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room but could not be resuscitated.
Deputies interviewed an anonymous source who said that the child had stopped breathing earlier in the day while Ransom and Parker were “getting high,” and added that the two sell narcotics.
Authorities searched the home and seized two handguns, two clear plastic bags they suspect contains marijuana, a box of plastic baggies and a digital scale they believe were intended to distribute marijuana.
According to coroner Dr. Beau Clark, Crockett would have turned one on May 5.
No additional details are available at this time.
This story will be updated.