Baton Rouge Police investigators don't believe the killings this weekend in the city are related, Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a statement Monday afternoon expressing concern about the spike in deadly gun violence across Louisiana's capital city.

"The four homicides in Baton Rouge over the past weekend are concerning to our entire community," Paul says in the statement. "Our officers are working hard to maintain the decrease we have seen in homicides since 2017."

All four of the weekend's fatal shootings remain unsolved.

Paul reassured Baton Rouge residents that detectives are doing everything possible to make sure justice is served in response to "these senseless acts."

"The Baton Rouge Police Department will continue to provide high visibility and constructive contact while patrolling the streets of Baton Rouge," he said, noting upcoming manpower boosts that will mean more boots on the ground.

Graduates of the latest academy class complete their field training next month. They'll then begin patrolling areas where their presence is needed the most, Paul said. The department is facing a dire manpower shortage of almost 100 officers.

An additional training academy begins tomorrow, a shorter version for officers with prior law enforcement experience. Paul said that class contains 10 people.

The chief also asked for the public's help in solving the recent killings. He asked anyone with information about them to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The weekend homicides were scattered across Baton Rouge, with three occuring Saturday and the last on Sunday evening when George Pikes, 25, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds after a shooting around 8:45 p.m. near his family's house on Cyrus Avenue in the city's Brookstown neighborhood.

Steven Dixon II, 25, was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night near his home in the 6200 block of Blueberry Street, a residential neighborhood off North Ardenwood Drive. Just hours earlier, Bobby Holliday, 38, died in the 5200 block of Enterprise Street off Airline Highway, and Donald Joseph Jr., also 38, was shot to death in the 1500 block of Curtis Street near Southern University.

Despite the recent rash of violence, homicides in the parish are below prior years and have declined since 2017 — the deadliest year in recorded history, which saw more than 100 homicides in Baton Rouge.

Officials have observed a spike in killings that isn't unusual in the final months of the year. But law enforcement officials haven't pinpointed the cause for the uptick and Baton Rouge police haven't commented.