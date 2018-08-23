Three juvenile boys were arrested on second-degree murder Thursday in the Aug. 11 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Spencer Hebert on North Foster Drive, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The boys, ages 13, 15 and 16, were booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center, Coppola said. The arrests bring the total of juveniles arrested on murder this year in East Baton Rouge Parish to eight, according to records maintained by The Advocate.
Juveniles have been arrested in five different murder cases this year. One 17-year-old, Devin Harris, was also arrested in the February 26 killing of 19-year-old Charles Bowah, but Harris is being handled as an adult because Louisiana law currently considers 17 year olds to be adults.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Thursday evening that without looking at past data, the number does seem like an increase over past years.
"The number of juveniles that have handguns and are using handguns is something that we should be concerned about," Moore said. "(We should) put our resources together to find out what’s the background to this, how did he receive a weapon and why at this place, at this age. That is a lot of juveniles compared to the total number of homicides."
There have been 53 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish this year, which means that investigators believe juveniles were responsible for 9.4 percent of the killings.
Compared to that overall number murders this year, East Baton Rouge juvenile public defender Jack Harrison said the portion involving juveniles is still proportionately small.
"I think the five plus three (arrested Thursday), it's unfortunate but it's a low number compared to the overall number of homicides," Harrison said.
Moore said he generally anticipated that the majority, if not all, of juveniles accused of murder are tried as adults. His office meets with the victim's family and considers the facts of the case and the defendant's criminal history when deciding how to handle juvenile murder cases in order to "make the best decision with public safety in mind."
Saturday homicide victim was fixture in his neighborhood, which has been plagued by gun violence in recent years
The future of the three boys arrested Thursday is still unclear, but they will have a detention hearing on Friday in juvenile court, Harrison said. The 15 and 16 year old could be eligible to transfer into adult court. The 13 year old is below the 14 year old cutoff, so his case will remain in juvenile court, Harrison said.
The boys arrested this week, who have not been publicly named, are accused of fatally shooting Hebert multiple times around 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the 2500 block of North Foster Drive after a robbery attempt, Coppola said.
Hebert was pronounced dead in the parking lot of a strip mall that includes the Foster Car Wash and Atchafalaya Seafood restaurant. Neighbors and friends previously told The Advocate that Hebert would help people wash their cars in order to make some money.
The juveniles arrested on murder in 2018 and their age at the time of the alleged murder are as follows:
- Unnamed 16 year old arrested on second-degree murder in the Feb. 15 death of 15-year-old Raymond Phillips
- Unnamed 16 year old arrested on first-degree murder in the April 28 death of 24-year-old Ricardo Alberto Agular
- Two unnamed 16 year old arrested on first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Douglass Chenevert IV
- Unnamed 16 year old arrested on first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Rynell Alexander and attempted first-degree murder in the injury of Alexander's 17-year-old friend
- Unnamed 13, 15 and 16 year old boys arrested on second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Spencer Hebert