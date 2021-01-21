The Baton Rouge Fire Department's hazmat team is monitoring a large chemical spill on Airline Highway and has ordered nearby residents to take precautions, officials said.
The spill took place around 2:21 p.m. at 6735 Airline Highway, where a commercial cleaning service is located, according to Justin Hill with BRFD. Hill said the spill involved approximately 500 gallons of Maleic Anhydride.
Maleic Anhydride is mainly used in resins for boats, cars, trucks, buildings, piping and electrical goods, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Short-term exposure can cause respiratory tract irritation.
Both BRFD and the hazmat team secured a 150 foot perimeter around the spill and have been monitoring air in the area, though nothing has been detected outside of the facility.
Residents of The Once Around Mobile Home Park directly behind the facility were ordered to shelter in place or evacuate as a precaution, Hill said.
State Police have been notified and the Department of Environmental Quality, Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS are at the scene of the spill.