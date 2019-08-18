Authorities arrested at least 13 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Adriana Bourgeois, 22, 550 Bonarbridge Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Michelle East, 57, 6343 Chaucer Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Payton Fredrick, 39, 147 Sunset Circle, Shubuta, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Darren Harden, 51, 18209 Ferry Lane Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage.
- Paul Howard, 27, 2225 College Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, insurance required, suspended or revoked license.
- Kelvin Juarez, 23, 4949 Stuberry Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, operating vehicle while under suspended or revoked license.
- Adam Netter, 30, 10069 El Scott Ave, first-offense DWI, suspended or revoked license.
- David Odds, 27, 450 Cloud Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, headlights required, seat belt violation.
- Nathan Petit, 26, 9268 Bramble Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying police officer.
- Kevin Spain, 31, 601 Fred Banks Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, possible alcoholic beverage in vehicle, equipment violation.
- Crista Spears, 56, 4628 Longfellow Drive, first-offense DWI, license plate required, headlights required, suspended or revoked license.
- Demariol Stinson, 33, 1941 Bradfield Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, suspended or revoked license, reckless operation, disturbing the peace.
- Jennifer Roy, 38, 462 Kay Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, expired registration, reckless operation.