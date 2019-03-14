Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Alvin Deblieux, 56, 14375 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, and expired inspection.
- Todd Gaillot, 32, 5756 Cedar Creek Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Marcus Mosley, 21, 1163 Silverwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to signal, running a stop sign/yield sign, possession of a schedule 4 drug, driving left of center, and flight from an officer.
- Walter Sanchez, 34, 1010 Julia St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, equipment violation, improper lane usage and no driver's license.