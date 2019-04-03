A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday is accused of drugging and raping a woman outside a business on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane, arrest records show.
Samuel Ingram, 33, of 122 Sanford Ave., Jackson, Mississippi, was booked into East Baton Rouge parish prison on Tuesday night on second-degree rape.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies responded at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a call about a woman who was said to be acting strangely. Deputies learned after talking to her that she apparently had been drugged, then taken behind a dumpster near a Reiger Road business and raped, arrest records said.
The woman told deputies she'd been standing in the parking lot of a Reiger Road motel on Tuesday, when she asked a man walking past for a light for her cigarette. After providing the woman with a lighter, the man offered to bring her a cup of juice from a nearby restaurant, arrest documents said.
A few minutes after drinking the juice the man brought her, the woman told deputies, she started feeling confused and partially paralyzed.
She said the man grabbed her around the waist and carried her behind a nearby dumpster, where he raped her, arrest documents said. She was able to get away after the attack.
The woman and witnesses identified Ingram, who was in a parking lot near the scene, as the man who carried her off. Security cameras in the area also had surveillance video of Ingram carrying the victim behind the dumpster, arrest records said.