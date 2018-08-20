A student walking on LSU's campus was hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the university's first day of classes for the fall semester, said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III.
The pedestrian was injured on AgCenter Lane near the 4H Mini Barn after stepping out into the path of the vehicle before 8:30 a.m., Ballard said. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
The student was transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries, Ballard said.
Ballard said speed nor impairment was a factor in the crash.
