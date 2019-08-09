A Baton Rouge police sergeant shot in the leg while responding to a domestic call this week released a statement Friday expressing thanks and recognizing the other officers who responded alongside him.

"On Monday, two of my family members were faced with the same threat as I," Sgt. Ralph Walker wrote in a statement posted to the department's Facebook page. "When the bullets began to fly, Cpl. Heather Anderson and Cpl. Kent Hagge were right there by my side. We were doing our job in attempt to help someone who needed help."

Walker also thanked officer Wesley Holton, who also responded once he saw the team needed help.

+12 Police sergeant shot at scene near Nicholson Drive; injuries are not life threatening, police say A police sergeant was shot and hospitalized Monday night while responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence off Nicholson Drive, a law …

"Although they were not physically injured they are still heroes, who with teamwork from many of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, brought the situation to a peaceful resolution," Walker wrote. "I look forward to my return and will continue to pray for you as you face the challenges of the job each day."

Walker was struck in the leg when a suspect unleashed a volley of gunfire as he and the other responding officers forced open the door to an apartment off Nicholson Drive. Two people had contacted 911 and reported a man beating a woman at the location.

Clifton Gerard Eames, 24, was arrested and later confessed, police said.

+2 24-year-old arrested in shooting of Baton Rouge police sergeant off Nicholson A man was booked into jail Tuesday after authorities say he unleashed a "volley of gunfire" at officers, injuring a Baton Rouge police sergean…

Walker was hospitalized and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

"I am truly touched and humbled by the outpouring of support, prayers, and the kind words that everyone has spoken about me in the last few days," he said. "The words of encouragement are a fuel to the motivation that makes me want to put my uniform back on and stand next to my friends and coworkers."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he had a chance to visit with Walker, who asked him to recognize the other officers who were present during the shooting. Paul did so during a press conference Thursday, thanking the three for their service.