A 42-year-old man died in the East Feliciana Parish jail on Tuesday, Louisiana State Police said, three days after his arrest by a municipal police department in the rural area.
Jamie Wisham, of Jackson, was "observed to be experiencing medical distress" shortly before noon Tuesday and was transported to a local hospital, State Police said. He was pronounced dead upon arriving at the facility.
Wisham had been arrested on July 16 by town police officers in Jackson, a community of some 3,700 people 13 miles west of Clinton, according to State Police.
State Police spokesman Christian Reed said additional details were not available due to an ongoing probe by the agency.