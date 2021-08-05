A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in late July, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
On July 28, firefighters with the East Side Fire Department, with the help of the Central Fire Department, responded to a fire that broke out at 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 16000 block of London Avenue, off North Stevendale Road near the Central Thruway.
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators, who were called in to investigate the fire, ruled that it was arson.
On Tuesday, Crystal Campanile, 39, of 16318 London Ave., was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson.