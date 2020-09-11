East Baton Rouge Parish Office detectives are searching for a homicide suspect.
Dominik Johnson, 22, is wanted on counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in an Aug. 21 homicide that took place in the 9700 block of Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
She said Johnson has ties to Mississippi, New Orleans and Cincinnati. He should be considered armed and dangerous, she added.
EBRSO is requesting that if anyone has information on Johnson, or his whereabouts, to call the Homicide Division at 225-772-7041.