A Baton Rouge woman was accused of going to the home of an acquaintance and allegedly stabbing him in the heart.

Terrilyn Rosecuryion Stewart, 18 of La Annie Drive in Baton Rouge, turned herself in and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison on Wednesday on an attempted murder charge after being identified as a suspect. The stabbing occurred on Feb. 19.

Woman turns herself in to Baton Rouge police after she was accused of stabbing man A woman wanted in the Tuesday night stabbing of a man who was hospitalized with serious injuries surrendered to police and was arrested Wednes…

A witness, who later picked Stewart out of a lineup, said she came to his home to visit his son, who joined her outside. After a matter of minutes, the witness said his son ran inside and said "the bi--h stabbed me."

The stabbing victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, according to booking documents. He suffered a 1 to 2 centimeter cut to his sternum that punctured his heart. He was listed in critical bus stable condition.

The man's father, who said Stewart had visited their home before, said he attempted to stop her from fleeing the area, but was unsuccessful, booking documents said. Stewart and the stabbing victim had a previous relationship, including a previous charge for armed robbery, booking documents said. The stabbing victim's cell phone also showed text message from Stewart requesting he come outside.

No bail amount had been set as of Thursday morning.