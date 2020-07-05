Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between midnight Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- London Denote, 26, 23072 Edwards Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and equipment violation.
- Johmond Jolla, 41, 4372 Lemonwood Court, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, careless operation, inspection sticker switched, driver's license suspended.
- Jackson Lamard, 35, 5910 Madison Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, stop sign violation, marijuana possession, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of schedule 2 drugs.
- Eliseo Lara, 51, 5233 Baneta St., Irving, Texas, first-offense DWI, driver's license required, reckless operation and possession of alcohol in vehicle.