A Baton Rouge man arrested Sunday was accused of drug trafficking following a bust on a Baton Rouge home.
Terry Lomonde Huggins, 38, of 5858 St. Gerard Ave, was booked on counts of operation of a drug lab, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during controlled substance distribution and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The accused was arrested Sunday following a Baton Rouge Police investigation and raid on his home.