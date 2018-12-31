Terry Huggins
Buy Now

Terry Huggins. 

A Baton Rouge man arrested Sunday was accused of drug trafficking following a bust on a Baton Rouge home.

Terry Lomonde Huggins, 38, of 5858 St. Gerard Ave, was booked on counts of operation of a drug lab, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during controlled substance distribution and possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, according to an affidavit of probable cause. 

The accused was arrested Sunday following a Baton Rouge Police investigation and raid on his home.

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email PoliceReporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369. 

View comments