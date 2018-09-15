The East Baton Rouge detective who solved the 7-year-old case of a slain Brusly teacher reunited Saturday with the victim's sister, who he had kept constant contact with over the years.

Major Todd Morris and Ghislaine Finck blinked back tears as they met at the Baton Rouge airport. Morris announced this week that officials had arrested 43-year-old Oscar A. Lozada in the 2011 murder of Lozada's wife and Ghislaine Finck's sister, Sylviane Finck Lozada. Officials also rescued Sylviane Finck Lozada's daughter, 12-year-old Angelina.

"It's been a long seven years," Morris said to Ghislaine Finck during the reunion.

Oscar Lozada was arrested Thursday in Texas after Mexican authorities helped bring him to the border on a second-degree murder warrant, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Gautreaux said this week. He had not been in the country since his wife was reported missing in July 2011.

Lozada and his daughter were living in his home country of Venezuela until he moved last year to Mexico, where he was arrested on Sept. 7 as part of an international collaboration.

Before the Saturday reunion, Morris spent the day with Angelina for a belated birthday celebration, complete with her favorite red velvet cake and a game of pool. Angelina, who is currently living with a foster family, will have to go through a Department of Child and Family Services custody hearing.

Morris became teary-eyed this week when discussing the case, specifically stressing how concerned he was over Angelina's well-being.

“Would I like to get Oscar? Yes, absolutely," Morris recalled thinking. "But I'm more concerned about Angelina. The goal is Angelina's safety first, and then we'll take care of Oscar. ... You have to remember, Oscar was not allowing Ms. Finck’s family in Belgium to have any contact with Angelina. I hadn’t had any contact, hadn’t seen Angelina.”

As Morris learned information from Oscar Lozada about Angelina over the years, he would relay those stories to her family in Belgium, including Ghislaine Finck.

The warrant filed Thursday in East Baton Rouge notes that authorities have still not found the body of Sylviane Lozada, who lived in Baton Rouge with her husband and child; however, deputies note that no one has heard from her or seen her since July 5, 2011. Sylviane Lozada was a French and Spanish teacher at Brusly High School for more than a decade, in the U.S. on a work visa.

Oscar Lozada had a history of violence against his wife. On three different incidents in the years before her disappearance, deputies were called to the hospital or the Lozada's residence for domestic abuse complaints, though Oscar Lozada was never arrested.

The warrant says investigators found blood in the garage of the couple's home in at least nine spots, including three walls and the ceiling. All the samples were identified as Sylviane Lozada's blood, the warrant says.

The day after her mother in Belgium last heard from her, July 5, 2011, authorities said her husband bought two round-trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela.

Officials later found out that Oscar Lozada had purchased buckets, cement mix and large plastic bags in the days before he left the country. Those materials were never recovered and there is no explanation, like a construction job, for them, the warrant says.

Morris said twice in the last seven years the Sheriff's Office bought plane tickets to bring him and his daughter back for questioning, but they never boarded the flights.