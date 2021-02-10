Police said a 55-year-old was shot and killed on Scenic Highway early Tuesday.
The shooting took place around 1:50 a.m. in the 2200 block of Scenic Highway, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
The person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
McKneely said there wasn't a known motive or suspect. The victim's identity will not be released until family are notified, he said.
Anyone with information on this shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 (STOP).