GONZALES — A Gonzales man was awaiting extradition Monday to northeastern Mississippi after Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested him on a warrant over a 13-year-old girl missing from that state, authorities said.
Police in Aberdeen, Mississippi, say Ronald Joseph Latiolais, 23, of Gonzales picked up the girl from the Mississippi city some time late Friday or early Saturday and drove her more than 350 miles southwest to Ascension Parish.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said Monday that Latiolais and the girl had been communicating over the internet and decided to meet up and return to Louisiana.
Responding to a Mississippi warrant for Latiolais, sheriff's deputies in Ascension found him and the girl. Deputies arrested and booked Latiolais Saturday on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile arising from actions in Ascension, deputies said.
Chief Randle, who said his department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office with the investigation, said the county Sheriff's Office is considering a count in Mississippi of kidnapping by taking a minor across state lines.
Under Mississippi law, the youth couldn't legally consent to depart with Latiolais, Randle said. Randle was hopeful Latiolais would be transported to Mississippi later this week.
His bail has been set at $150,000 and remained Monday in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville, online records say.