Demetri Phillips knew his life in Baton Rouge was dangerous. He was trying to make it out alive.
He had moved to Arizona and then Colorado, where he started a job driving snow plows and enrolled in college classes. But he came back to Baton Rouge last summer to reconnect with his brother and landed in jail months later, arrested on gun possession charges.
He spent several weeks behind bars before his mom posted bond for him — she didn't want her son to catch coronavirus while incarcerated — and he was released on Monday. Two days later, he was dead.
Phillips, 21, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked outside his family's house on North 24th Street, a residential area off Plank Road that has been plagued with gun violence in recent years. He was pronounced dead on the scene around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
"Now I have these thoughts going through my mind, like maybe he was safer in jail," his mom Tiffany Phillips said in an interview Friday afternoon. "But he was telling me he didn't want to die in there from coronavirus. This has just been one big catastrophe."
She recently returned to Baton Rouge herself after about a year living in Colorado Springs because she was concerned about her own health and wanted to be closer to family. She had moved away from Louisiana in hopes of helping her children find more opportunities and a brighter future.
"It's something about this place — that entrapment — how it sucks you in and you can't get out no matter how much you want to," she said. "Even when you know the risks."
Tiffany Phillips grew up in Baton Rouge and raised six children as a single parent. She says she's watched what were once safe neighborhoods become hotbeds of gun violence following decades of growing poverty and disinvestment.
She said her son's recent arrest illustrates some of the pervasive problems facing those communities: the prevalence of guns and the actions of law enforcement.
Baton Rouge police were responding to complaints from neighbors about suspected drug sales at an address off Plank Road when officers found Demetri Phillips and some other men standing around outside the house, according to his arrest report. Officers found a handgun under the house "a few feet away" from where he and another man were standing.
Both were arrested and later charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm after the gun was processed and found to be reported stolen. Phillips spent almost three months in jail on $5,000 bond awaiting a resolution in the case, which was still ongoing at the time of his death.
Since his release earlier this week, he had been getting things in order to return to Arizona, where he had left behind a girlfriend and their infant daughter, his mom said. He was hoping to get a job and save up for a plane ticket, though the coronavirus pandemic made things more complicated.
Now his girlfriend is instead planning a trip to Baton Rouge to join his relatives in mourning. She's wondering what experiences she would have had with him, grieving the loss both for herself and her daughter who's now just 7 months old.
"This was so unexpected," she said. "Literally we were just talking about plans for the future, going over everything."
She described Phillips as someone with boundless optimism and motivation, someone with big dreams who was still figuring out how to achieve them. He loved to cook and dreamed of becoming a chef. He wrote poetry and read philosophy books.
"I don't know how people in the street remember him," his mom said. "But we as his family, we will remember the brightness of his spirit. … He was really trying to find himself. He wanted knowledge."
She said the family is planning a small celebration of his life, since coronavirus restrictions have limited gatherings to 10 people or less.
Baton Rouge police said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.