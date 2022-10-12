In an effort to help the Baton Rouge Police Department fix a major staffing shortage, the city-parish plans to offer thousands of dollars in new incentives to attract recruits.
In a statement Wednesday, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said new hires who have already received training and remain with the department for one year after completing the 2023 police academy will receive $15,000, while new hires who haven't received previous training and stay with the department for one year after completing the academy will receive $10,000.
The incentives will be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act money already appropriated to BRPD by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, which will vote to approve the proposal later this year.
“We’re getting to a point where we’re competitive now,” said Councilman Dwight Hudson, one of several council members who voiced support for the incentives. “We see this in other municipalities locally and regionally, so to hire and retain our best and brightest, we’ve got to put these policies in place to be competitive.”
BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely said the agency was excited about the proposal, adding that the incentives may become permanent if they prove to be effective in attracting new recruits.
“We feel it’ll make a difference,” he said.
Many city officials have pointed to BRPD’s comparatively low salaries as a driving force behind its staffing shortage, which rose dramatically from 33 vacancies in 2016 to 105 in 2022, according to numbers provided by the department.
In 2019, a pay study conducted by SSA Consultants that compared salaries and benefits of BRPD personnel with those of several nearby departments found that city-parish officers made up to 40% less than their neighboring peers.
To help close that gap, the Metro Council voted this August to approve another proposal by the mayor that increased BRPD salaries by 7%. The proposal also included a 5% salary raise for municipal employees.
Bill Profita, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Union, said the incentives would be helpful in pulling young recruits, but he cautioned that the money will likely do little to keep more experienced officers from seeking employment elsewhere – a trend he says has only accelerated since the 2019 pay study.
Although he was unable to provide recent numbers, Profita pointed to an article published by The Advocate shortly after the study’s release that reported 34 officers had joined the department in 2018 while 51 either retired or resigned, leaving the agency with a net loss of 17 officers.
“How do we incentivize our veteran officers to stay? That’s a big part of the discussion,” he said. “We hope there will be an ongoing conversation about finding a way to provide retention bonuses as well, because that would make it a much more competitive environment.”
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole said he thinks the incentives will allow BRPD to continue cutting into its high vacancy rate and ultimately give the department room to pivot to preventing crime rather than reacting to it.
Less than a month ago, Paul announced that BRPD would pluck dozens of officers from other divisions and assign them to patrol high-crime areas in order to prevent what he described as “looming” gang violence.
“I don’t think the police department has been full since I was on the council,” Cole said. “I would hope that at scale, we can work on more crime prevention strategies versus crime response strategies. Right now we’re doing crime response when we need to be doing crime prevention.”