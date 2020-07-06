Antwan Miller had planned to spend the July Fourth holiday with his childhood friend in Baton Rouge, more than an hour's drive from his rural hometown of Kentwood.

His mom had no reason to worry about her teenage son — until she got a call that afternoon saying he'd been caught in gunfire and might not survive.

"We're not used to gun violence like this," she said in an interview Monday morning. "He was so young."

Miller died just a month before his 19th birthday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene after he and two other victims were shot in the 700 block of East Buchanan Street around 2 p.m. Saturday. The group was standing on the front porch of a house when someone drove past shooting from a vehicle, according to police.

It's unclear whether there was just one shooter or multiple, police said. The two other victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the circumstances around the shooting and the case remains unsolved. Detectives haven't identified a suspect or motive.

His mother, Caterrico Venible, believes her son's death is a tragic example of someone caught in the wrong place at the wrong time — in a neighborhood plagued with frequent gun violence. At least four additional homicides have occurred in Old South Baton Rouge so far this year, two of which haven't been solved.

Miller was one of four siblings: his twin brother and two sisters. He had been studying for his GED and was considering welding classes once that was complete, his mom said.

"The pain we're going through right now is indescribable," she said, her voice becoming hollow and trailing off. "I just don't have the words."

She described her son as quiet and sweet, your average teenager who generally kept to himself.

Several people were injured in shootings on what became a violent Fourth of July across Baton Rouge. At least two victims were killed, including Miller, and another six injured in three separate shooting incidents that afternoon.

The second death involved a teenager who told sheriff's deputies he was showing a gun to another teen during a barbecue at his house. He said he wasn't thinking when he pointed the weapon at his friend's head and pulled the trigger.

Another four people were injured when gunshots came raining into their vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road that same afternoon. Authorities said the gunfire came from another passing vehicle.

The violent holiday weekend added to a homicide rate that's already threatening to make this year Baton Rouge's most murderous on record, now halfway through 2020. During the first six months of the year, 52 people lost their lives in intentional and unjustified killings across the parish.

Experts believe the global pandemic and unprecedented economic downturn are in part to blame for the increased violence.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul noted in an interview about the homicide rate last week that more recent instances of gun violence are happening in broad daylight. He said that sometimes helps detectives solve cases because there are often witness accounts or video surveillance. It also has the department reassessing some patrol strategies to make sure officers are being deployed at times and locations where crimes are most likely to occur.

In the meantime, Miller's family is left planning a funeral service, still trying to comprehend how his life was taken so quickly and senselessly.

"This is something so unbearable," Venible said. "So unbearable for all of us."

