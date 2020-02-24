A corrections officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center used excessive force against an inmate and then lied about it, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
That employee, Sgt. Julius Aikens, will be fired, authorities said.
Aikens had filed a report on Jan. 31 claiming he restrained an inmate after the inmate "made a move as if he was trying to come out of his restraints," the department said. Aikens said he reacted by using force.
The inmate requested last week to review security camera footage of the incident. That video was not consistent with the employee's account of the encounter, the department said.
In the video, the restrained inmate walks in front of Aikens while the two are talking. Aikens brings the inmate to the ground and knees him. The Department of Corrections says the inmate was not physically combative during the incident.
After an internal investigation, Aikens was booked on simple battery. The prison notified the FBI and St. Gabriel police, which made the arrest.
Aikens, who is a probational employee, is in the process of being terminated. He was hired at the prison on May 28, 2019.