A Ponchatoula man died after a crash late Tuesday in Livingston Parish when his pickup truck ran off the road, struck several trees and burst into flames, State Police said.
James Brunet, 46, was pronounced dead on the scene, State Police spokesman Sgt. Jared Sandifer said.
Crews responded to La. 42 east of La. 63 in Livingston Parish around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Sandifer said Brunet was driving eastbound on La. 42 when his vehicle left the roadway while entering a curve. It then struck some trees and became engulfed in flames, according to State Police.
Investigators took a toxicology sample from Brunet to determine whether impairment could have played a role in the crash.