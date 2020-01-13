A 19-year-old has been arrested following the shooting death of a Baton Rouge man Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, police responded to reports of gunfire just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Amarillo Street, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Dynovan Johnson was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Deunta Brown of Baton Rouge in connection to the shooting.

Brown was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.