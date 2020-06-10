A man has been arrested in a homicide last month that left the victim dead in his front yard, police announced Wednesday.
Gregory Godfrey, 27, faces a count of second-degree murder.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Godfrey shot Christopher Robinson, 25, during an argument. An anonymous tip through the department's Crime Stoppers hotline helped police solve the case, McKneely said.
Robinson was found dead from gunshot wounds in his front yard in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, which is a residential street off Airline Highway and McClelland Drive. The shooting occurred May 18.
Police have not released any additional details about the circumstances around the shooting or the evidence against Godfrey.