Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds after they were shot Thursday evening in the area of North 18th Street, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said it appears both are expected to survive their injuries.
Crews responded to the 500 block of North 18th Street after a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
It was unclear whether the two were injured in the same incident or separate shootings, but Coppola said police had launched one shooting investigation and secured the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.