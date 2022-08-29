The man known around the neighborhood as “TC” was getting his life together when violence came knocking.
He had just landed a job at a popular seafood restaurant, Parrain’s, a restaurant manager said. "TC" had scraped together cash to buy a bike and would brave scorching summer afternoons to ride 9 miles to work from his Brookstown apartment. He kept to himself, neighbors said, but was prone to displays of generosity — like the time he invited a family facing eviction to crash at his place.
On Saturday night, a burst of gunfire dashed 26-year-old TC Snell’s future.
Police arrived at Snell’s West Brookstown Road apartment building around 9:53 p.m. Saturday, a Baton Rouge Police spokesman said. He lay dead just a few yards from his door — a casualty of a spasm of gun violence that unfolded over a period of little more than 12 hours in Baton Rouge.
That burst of violence ruptured a period of relative calm that had emerged from months of homicides in the city.
Some 5 miles to the west of Snell's killing, police found the body of 39-year-old Jessica Green in a grassy and overgrown block between Interstate 110 and the Exxon Mobil plant around noon Saturday, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely. Snell was shot dead in Brookstown about nine hours later. Then, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 59-year-old Rosalind Scott was shot twice and left for dead in a car in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, police and witnesses said.
All three crime scenes are in areas of Baton Rouge gripped by disinvestment and poverty. All were quiet on Monday. At the location of the shooting on Glen Oaks Drive, a puppy barked from the porch of a powder-blue house. The block where Green's body was found — an area consisting of several uninhabited lots near the Exxon refinery — was marked by three abandoned couches ringed by overgrowth, the quiet roar of interstate traffic and chirps of insects the only audible noises.
Baton Rouge Police have not named suspects in any of the killings; nor have they described any of the killers’ suspected motives.
But a friend of Snell’s who works with medical patients at his apartment complex, and who declined to give her name for fear of retaliation, said Snell had gotten in a fight days earlier, cutting his hand as he jumped a fence to escape a group of antagonists.
Her patients are getting ready to move out of the area, the worker said, because of persistent violence in the area.
“You couldn’t get me to live here if they gave me a free apartment,” the worker said.
The burst of violence that claimed the three victims' lives came amid a lull in shootings that had followed months of surging killings.
In line with national trends, homicides in the past two years soared to unprecedented heights in Baton Rouge in 2020 and again the following year — even as overall crime dipped. Experts traced the rise in killings to a range of factors: the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuating economic upheaval, strained community-police relations and more.
So far, 2022 has bucked that trend in Baton Rouge and beyond.
After a violent spring, killings in East Baton Rouge dipped in the summer months — a period when law enforcement agencies typically warn of spiking violence. The dip has put the parish on track to end the year with fewer homicides than last year’s record-setting tally, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting guidelines. The data are preliminary and could change if some killings are later ruled justified or vice versa.
Last Wednesday, a 24-year-old was killed in a daylight shooting near Plank Road. Law enforcement reported no homicides in the city-parish for 10 days prior to that killing.
By the end of the weekend, Green's shooting had marked the 70th homicide of the year in East Baton Rouge, according to Advocate records. The same number of people had died by the same point in 2020 — itself a record-setting year for gun violence with 114 killings for the year. Then 2021 shattered that tally with 149 people killed by year's end.
A resident on Glen Oaks Drive — the street where Scott died — said she awoke to two gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. She emerged from her house to the sound of a young woman screaming and the glare of police lights, said the resident, who declined to give her name for fear of retaliation.
"I heard two shots — 'pow pow,'" the resident said. "Then a girl screaming: 'My mama, why'd they shoot my mama?'"
Gunshots are a fixture of life in the area, the resident said, and she prays that slugs won't strike her home.
Just a scrap of crime scene tape remained at the scene on Monday, fluttering across a lawn from its anchor on the corner of a red brick house.