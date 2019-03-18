Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Lauren Cox, 33, 18113 Club View Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Elton Ross, 36, 8550 Sully Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of vehicle, other laws of the road, and insurance required.