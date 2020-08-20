Zachary Police have identified the woman killed Wednesday morning.
Bridgette Seals, 39, was stabbed to death during a dispute with her boyfriend at their home in Zachary.
Police were notified around 8:45 a.m. about a fight at a house in the 4700 block of Avenue E, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said. Officers entered the house and found Seals on the floor; she was pronounced dead from apparent stab wounds.
Her boyfriend, Brandon Phillips, was arrested after the incident, according to police. He had been released on bond just weeks earlier after another domestic violence arrest involving the same victim.
Phillips faces the following counts in the stabbing: second-degree murder, resisting arrest and drug possession. Police said they found a large amount of drugs inside his house, including synthetic marijuana and crack cocaine.