Thirty-two qualified recruits sat attentively in a classroom at the Baton Rouge Police Department early Monday, the first morning of many to come in their 21-week training academy.

"I want every single one of you to complete this academy," said police Chief Murphy Paul as he addressed the group. "You are the future of this organization."

The training academy is the first in almost a year for the department that continues to struggle with manpower shortages. The second scheduled academy of 2018 was repeatedly pushed back, most recently so the department's training officers could complete their own coursework on procedural justice.

"You need to stay focused and don't give up," Paul said. "It's not going to be easy, it's going to be challenging. But listen, pay attention. ... Nobody wants you to fail, but you have to believe in yourselves."

The 85th Basic Training Academy is almost 60 percent black, and includes four women — important marks in diversity for a department that remains under a decades-old federal consent decree for continued racial and gender disparities. Of the 32 recruits, there are 16 black men, nine whiten men, two Asian men, 1 Hispanic man three black women and one white women.

After they complete the 21-week training, they will begin a weeks-long field training program, where they work with veteran officer on the job. Typically, not all recruits complete the academy.

"The men and women of this police department, of this training academy are preparing you," Paul said. "They are preparing you for a road to success in this police department. ... You are part of a fine organization."

Paul mentioned his experience days before at the Wearing of the Green St. Patrick's Day parade, where he said residents were so appreciative of their agency.

"The love and support that we have from the people of this community is just unquestionable," Paul said. "And you're going to be inspired by that as well."