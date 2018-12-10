A Baton Rouge teen was arrested on aggravated arson after admitting to fire investigators he set a fire inside his family's home early Monday morning.
The fire occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Brady Street, just around the corner from Istrouma High School, and Howard Calhoun Jr., 17, was later booked into Parish Prison.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said firefighters arrived on scene to find flames coming from the rear bedroom. They were able to contain the fire damage to that room and no one was injured.
Calhoun's mother told investigators that her four children sleep in the room where the fire was started. And Calhoun later admitted he had lit some papers on fire and set them on the bottom of a bunk bed while his mother, siblings and cousin were in the house.
Miles said no one was in the top bunk when the fire was set. He also said Calhoun didn't intend to burn the house down but was angry when he lit the papers on fire.
Calhoun, 3811 Brady Drive, was booked into Parish Prison on one count of aggravated arson.