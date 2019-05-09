A Baton Rouge man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly pointing an AR-15 style pellet rifle at a vehicle on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jason Jarreau, 40, is accused of pointing the pellet gun out of the window of a yellow Ford Mustang around 4 p.m.
Troopers located Jarreau's car on I-10 near Siegen Lane and discovered the pellet gun on the passenger seat and that Jarreau admitted it was a pellet rifle, state police said in a release.
He was cited for no insurance and a switched license plate and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail for an outstanding warrant.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500.