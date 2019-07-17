An LSU student was struck and killed late Tuesday on Nicholson Drive near the Tigerland area just off the LSU campus, authorities said.

Sarah James, 19, was hit while crossing the street around 11:40 p.m., Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Wednesday morning.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard III confirmed that James was a student.

The crash occurred in the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive, police said. James was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The LSU Reveille published a story last fall highlighting the dangers of being a pedestrian on campus. Dozens of people are hit each year while walking on campus, according to the report.

+3 On LSU campus, 41 pedestrians hit in 5 years as some victims put their lives 'on pause' Mari Dehrab was waiting to cross a busy street on the LSU campus when everything went black. A car had careened onto the sidewalk and hit her …