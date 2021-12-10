A "potentially hazardous" chemical spill in an academic building on LSU's campus Friday was determined to be acetone, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
An emergency crew responded to a call about a spill on the second floor of the school's Life Sciences center shortly before noon, according to BRFD spokesman Justin Hill.
Hill said the crew determined the mysterious liquid to be a gallon of acetone that had "mostly evaporated" by the time they arrived.
The area was evacuated in order so the hazmat team could ventilate the building.
Though exposure to acetone over a short period of time can be toxic, Hill said there was no immediate safety threat.
"Acetone is the same chemical that's in fingernail polish remover," he explained, "and when it comes to the danger to people, it's all about how much you receive over a period of time."
He said it's unclear what caused the spill.