A 30-year-old man was killed during a carjacking in a residential neighborhood off Florida Boulevard on Monday night, Baton Rouge Police say.
Victor Gomez Vargas was found dead in the 12000 block of Lorna Ave. shortly after 10:30 p.m, according to BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely.
His car was later discovered, unoccupied, in the 12,200 block of La Margie Ave, less than a mile away.
No other details were immediately available. McKneely urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.