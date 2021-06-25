Two teenagers lay in wait behind the Siegen Lane IHOP for nearly a half-hour last month before charging toward their victims with guns drawn in an attack that left one man dead, another wounded and a community stunned by the brazen, broad-daylight attack along one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies announced a series of arrests Friday, citing a broad collection of surveillance video, witness statements and at least one confidential informant. Their accusations detail a scheme that included a car theft three weeks before the shooting, the bold torching of the getaway vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the minutes after the killing, and aid from three people who knew of the well-planned attack.
A 17-year-old boy, whose name was withheld, was one of two people accused of firing a gun in the May 25 attack, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, simple arson, obstruction of justice and possession of stolen things, the sheriff’s office said.
The second shooter is believed to be Trevell Jarrell, 19, the sheriff’s office said.
Three suspected accomplices — Tyrese Keller, 20; Melvin Brooks Jr., 21; and Shermane Molden, 21 — were booked on charges of principal to first-degree murder, according to investigators.
Deputies did not reveal any connections among those charged and the man killed, Courtney Whitfield, 31.
Whitfield was a work-release inmate who spent his days at IHOP and nights locked up at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Court records show he had several convictions to his name and was sentenced in 2019 to five years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a gun.
One of Whitfield’s IHOP coworkers was injured in the attack in a smoking area behind the restaurant.
Affidavits released Friday outline what happened before and after the shootings:
Early on May 25, a Tuesday, Jarrell and Molden scoped out the restaurant, entering the IHOP during breakfast but then leaving without ordering food. By lunchtime, they had met up with the 17-year-old, and then Jarrell and the 17-year-old went to a parking lot in a nearby shopping center and sat in a stolen blue Toyota Matrix.
“The vehicle was parked there approximately 29 minutes until the victims exited the business,” an affidavit says. “Once the victims exited the rear door of the business, the vehicle left its parking spot and relocated to the driveway behind the business, which is directly next to the smoking/break area.
“As the vehicle came to a stop, the two suspects immediately exited the vehicle, ran to the smoke/break area and both began discharging firearms at the victims.”
While officers responded to the IHOP, deputies say, dispatchers heard of a blue Toyota Matrix on fire in the 5400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane, about a 2½-mile drive from the IHOP. It had been deliberately set ablaze, with a gasoline can found melted in the driver’s seat.
Additional surveillance camera footage from the neighborhood near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Stumberg Lane tracked Jarrell and the 17-year-old running away to the west, and a camera outside a church saw then climb into the back of a silver Hyundai Electra traced to Molden, one of the accomplices.
The blue Toyota Matrix had been stolen in Denham Springs three weeks earlier, and a suspect in the theft told investigators that he and a different juvenile had taken the car. Subsequently, Jarrell approached him and said he wanted to use the Matrix to carry out a shooting, and that his juvenile accomplice and Jarrell took possession of the car May 21, four days before the killing.
Last weekend, according to deputies, a friend of Brooks’ told members of the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Taskforce that he had overheard Brooks and the 17-year old mention killing someone, using a racially derogatory term.
“We cooked a n***** down at IHOP,” the witness said, according to the affidavit detailing charges against Brooks. The witness also immediately identified a photograph of the 17-year-old.
Molden, during questioning, identified herself and others in the surveillance footage, according to deputies, and her cell phone revealed her interest in the case shortly after the shootings occurred.
According to an affidavit, “Detectives discovered a screen-shot from a local news website, saved to the camera roll, which captured a media release regarding the homicide less than 30 minutes after the homicide occurred.”
The IHOP on Siegen is amid a cluster of restaurants and shopping centers near Interstate 10. The area is often crowded with cars, but especially so during the lunch hour.
Baton Rouge has seen an uptick in violence this year, but homicides in broad daylight and in crowded areas remain rare.