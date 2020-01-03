A teenager was arrested Friday in the shooting death of Ivory Profit, who was killed last month at a BREC park in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge police said D'Orsay Johnson, 18, shot Profit during a robbery. Profit's mother has said her son went to the park to meet someone who was selling an iPhone for $450 and had advertised it on an app.

Profit, 25, died in the hospital after being shot at Howell Community Park on Winbourne Avenue. Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

'It just devastated me': Family, friends mourn man killed in BREC park robbery A week after his death, what Ivory Profit Jr.’s mother misses the most about her son is his daily hugs and kisses.

Johnson's listed address is less than a mile from the park.

Johnson, of 5325 Linden St., was taken into custody Friday and booked into Parish Prison on the following counts: first-degree murder, armed robbery, drug possession and possession of a firearm with controlled substances.

Profit grew up in the Baton Rouge area and attended Scotlandville Magnet High School. He spent his days driving a delivery truck for Two Men and a Truck, his family said.

Baton Rouge police said Profit's shooting illustrates the need for caution when engaging in transactions with strangers.

For several years, BRPD has designated "safe zones" for such exchanges to prevent people from being taken advantage of.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman for the police department, said each police district in the city has a safe zone in the parking lot, complete with a camera system. People can even notify the officer at the front desk when they arrive for extra security.