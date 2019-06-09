Two Slaughter men were arrested Saturday night, accused in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Zachary as part of an ongoing rivalry, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Brothers Denzel Jones, 26, and Bruce Jones, 27, are accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Deshawn Sensley in the 9600 block of Lemon Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.
Sensley was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office said.
Along with Sensley's death, the Joneses are accused of firing into a home that was occupied at the time by a 27-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a child.
Both men have each been charged with first degree murder, four counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The two men, however, told deputies that the shooting was done in self defense after Sensley, who had a gun visibly in his possession during an earlier confrontation, shot at their truck as they were trying to leave.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting was sparked by the Joneses making contact with the 21-year-old woman at a nearby neighborhood store, where Denzel Jones confronted her about the location of the 27-year-old man.
The man was a former friend of the Joneses who had since been feuding with the two. Bruce Jones told deputies his brother had told the woman to warn the man to "be ready" when they saw him.
The Joneses told investigators they were going to visit a relative later that day who lived near Sensley's home when they decided to stop by there. Investigators said Sensley and the 27-year-old man were outside the home, and the Joneses challenged them to a fight. They declined, and Sensley asked them to leave the property.
As the Joneses started to pull away, Sensley walked behind their truck, causing Bruce Jones to point a .40 caliber handgun at Sensley from his window and threaten to shoot him, the Sheriff's Office report of the incident says.
Sensley responded by pulling a handgun out as well, the report says, and the men exchanged gunfire, leading to Sensley's death.
Both men, however, said Sensley was visibly armed with a handgun during the confrontation and that Sensley shot at them first as they attempted to leave.
Bruce Jones told detectives he pulled the handgun from the center console of his truck, opened his door and returned fire after Sensley fired at them.
Denzel Jones also admitted to returning fire at Sensley, saying it was in self defense. He used a .40 caliber handgun with an extended 22-round magazine that was sitting on his lap during the confrontation, the report says.
He also said "gun-play" was one of the options discussed in the Joneses' confrontation with Sensley and the other man.
Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.