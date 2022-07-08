Some of the state’s most rural parishes are struggling to find places for their youngest criminal defendants after Alabama announced this week it would no longer house Louisiana’s juvenile inmates. One district attorney with no local facility to hold youths said state officials need to fund the construction of regional facilities.
Alabama’s decision, announced Wednesday, left 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton and others scrambling to find places for the teens in a state that has long held underage pre-trial inmates in other jurisdictions because of a purported lack of adequate in-state resources.
Clayton’s district, which includes Iberville, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes, does not have a juvenile jail. He said the lack of a local facility is a growing problem amid an increase in youthful offenders and a slew of recent incidents at youth detention centers both in and out-of-state.
“You can’t put them in adult jails. That’s unconstitutional. It’s against the law. And now we have no place to put them,” Clayton said. “(These juveniles) are charged with killing people. They have actually murdered folks unjustifiably — that is their charge. And the legislature has not appropriated money for us to have a facility for them.”
Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said the issue worsened in 2016 after the state passed the Raise the Age Act, which made Louisiana the 42nd state to charge 17-year-olds as juvenile offenders, adding to the number of teens required to be housed at youth facilities.
The losses of additional juvenile detention centers in St. James and Assumption parishes in recent years also exacerbated the problem, he added.
Over the last few months, Stassi said up to seven teens from Iberville and West Baton Rouge have been sent to Alabama facilities.
“It is a dilemma and it’s an extensive problem. We’re paying top dollar to even have these people put in these facilities, and even it you have the money, you can’t find anywhere to put them,” he said. “If we can’t find a place, the citizens of Iberville will be put in danger.”
So far, Clayton said his requests for housing have been rejected by facilities in Mississippi, as well as by several within Louisiana.
He noted that because resources to house the teens are so scarce, only the most violent pre-trial offenders are held longer than the state-mandated 72 hours.
The Office of Juvenile Justice said Friday it couldn’t provide an updated number on how many of Louisiana’s youth were being held in out-of-state facilities prior to Alabama’s decision. It also did not say how many parishes have found themselves having to send their teenage offenders across state lines.
Clayton has previously been vocal about his opposition to the practice, which he described Wednesday as “borderline unconstitutional.”
He placed the onus on the Legislature, which he said has previously rejected his pleas to fund a new regional facility. He specifically criticized the speaker of the Louisiana House.
“Mr. Clay Schexnayder, he convenes a committee every time the state police sneezes. He needs to convene a committee on this emergent situation here,” Clayton said. “This is shameful. Mississippi doesn’t want them and Alabama doesn’t want them. We’ve called locally, and nobody has a bed for these kids. I’m not going to release juveniles who committed or are charged with murder back on the street. I’m not doing it.”
Stassi agreed.
“It’s a dilemma. We need the Legislature to help us,” he said. “We turned the wheel, but I think we may have turned it too far.”
A solution at the state level is at least a year away.
Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said the Legislature previously considered funding a new facility but that when he met with the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, not enough preliminary planning for a facility had taken place.
“Whenever you have something like that, you have to plan for it,” he said. “You have to ask for a location for a facility. You have to have people to operate it.”
He said he asked the DA's Association to come up with a plan but that he never heard back from the group.
Setting up for next session, however, Schexnayder said he’s currently in discussion about the issue with his local district attorneys “to try to remedy some of these problems."
Troubles within the state’s juvenile justice system are well-documented. In the last year, Baton Rouge’s own juvenile detention center saw a rash of escapes and guard attacks, prompting renewed calls for improvements to the nearly 70-year-old facility.
In October, five teens escaped from the 70-year-old facility after attacking several guards. All five were eventually recaptured.
More than a dozen juveniles have escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish over the last year and a half — in some cases injuring staff. In June, 20 juveniles took over parts of the center, prompting a SWAT response. The incident created calls for the facility to be closed and lead to several inmates from the center to be placed in the custody of Southeast Alabama Youth Services, Inc.
Advocacy groups criticized the decision to move juveniles to Alabama as an "admittance of gross failure" at the time.