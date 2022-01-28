Following 10 days of relative peace in Baton Rouge after a skyrocketing homicide rate in 2021, a man was shot to death Thursday evening inside the Circle K convenience store on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard — a brazen display of gun violence that stemmed from an earlier argument, police said.

Baton Rouge police have released few details about the shooting. They described the victim as a Hispanic male but were still working to identify him Friday morning using fingerprints, officials said.

He was shot multiple times inside the store after an argument with a group of people, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

The shooting unfolded around 7:05 p.m. and the attackers fled the area before police arrived. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, taking his last breaths on the floor of the Circle K, where his body remained for hours while police launched their investigation.

The deadly shooting Thursday marked the eighth Baton Rouge homicide of 2022, and the first after a 10-day lull. The gap was an unusually long stretch of relative peace after months of soaring gun violence, according to records maintained by The Advocate. In January 2021, 17 people were killed, and that year ended with a record-breaking 149 intentional and unjustified killings in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The Advocate tracks homicides per FBI crime reporting rules. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are deemed accidental or justified and vice versa.

Despite the suggestion of a positive trend for January 2022, gun violence seems to be escalating in the area around where the Thursday night shooting occurred. Just hours earlier, police responded to a nonfatal shooting around 9:15 a.m. in an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court, about a half-mile from the Circle K. The area is filled with rundown apartment complexes where residents complain about drug activity and violence.

A man was shot and killed outside the same apartment complex on Christmas morning. Brandon Samuel, 36, collapsed in the parking lot and died on the scene, his death offering a stark reminder to nearby residents about the devastating toll of gun violence right in their backyard.