An Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy has been fired and arrested, accused of sex crimes against a teenager, the sheriff said in a news release on Facebook.
The sheriff's office started investigating Austin Joseph Isibor, 23, after the teen's father filed a complaint. Detectives found that Isibor had "engaged in sexual activity" with the teen at his home twice, the release said.
Isibor was booked on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, the release said. If convicted, he will be required to register as a sex offender.
He remained jailed pending a bond hearing, the sheriff said.
Isibor had worked in the uniformed patrol division since February. Sheriff Leland Falcon said he was "immediately terminated."
"We hold our employees to the highest of legal standards and no person is above the law when such incidents occur," Falcon said.