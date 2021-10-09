A gunman who led police on a high-speed chase and daylong, multi-parish manhunt is in custody and unharmed, officials said.

Matthew Mire, 31, was arrested late Saturday following a shootout with a Louisiana State Police trooper and after leading police on a massive search in response to two overnight shootings that left one dead and three others wounded.

A state trooper, identified as 19-year LSP veteran Adam Gaubert, was later found dead in in his vehicle in Prairieville, which authorities also linked to Mire and which was about a mile away from one of the double shootings.

The Ascension shootout was one of two back-to-back shootings that authorities linked to Mire, who allegedly shot two neighbors in French Settlement around midnight, then stole a truck and drove to Prairieville.

In the unincorporated Ascension community, he shot two family members, killing one and leaving another in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear when the shooting that killed the trooper occurred or how quickly the body was discovered.

In a Facebook post late Saturday, LSP offered condolences.

"With a heavy heart, Louisiana State Police is announcing the death of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert who was killed in the line of duty," the post read. "Trooper Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of our department, was ambushed while in his patrol unit."

The social media update asked that people respect his family's privacy as they grieve.

Mire disappeared into a wooded area off Hoo Shoo Too Road in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish before dawn Saturday and somehow evaded capture throughout the day.

Officials described the man as "armed and dangerous" and a "person of interest" in the overnight shootings. Police said he was wearing camouflage.

The pursuit started when troopers tried to pull him over around 5 a.m. at La. 42 near Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville. Instead of stopping, he opened fire and led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen blue Chevrolet Silverado, proceeding a few miles north on Jefferson Highway and crossing into East Baton Rouge.

Mire then turned onto Hoo Shoo Too Road. He drove for about 5 miles before ditching the truck in the side yard of a house, near where the road dead-ends by the Amite River.

From there, he fled on foot into a wooded area.

By 10 p.m., authorities said they finally caught up to Mire, ending the search about 20 hours after the first shots were fired.

"So, we don't have to worry about him tonight," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said at a late Saturday press conference in Prairieville. "We're so glad we got him in custody tonight, so the manhunt is complete, the investigation is just beginning."