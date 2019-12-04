Two brothers who had remained at large after being identified as the second and third suspects in the shooting death of a teenager earlier this week were arrested Wednesday.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks announced their arrests in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Javon Brown, 17, died at the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot while walking home Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near the Comite River in East Baton Rouge Parish. The shooting occurred on Ottawa Drive.

Hicks said the investigation revealed Brown and his friend were on their way home when three males approached them and started the lethal fight. The trio fled the scene afterwards.

Deputies made the first arrest after one of the alleged perpetrators was also shot accidentally during the fight and questioned after his release from the hospital.

The remaining two suspects were arrested Wednesday after deputies issued a news release asking for help locating them.

Davaughn Tate, 18, is accused of pulling the trigger and faces the following counts: second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The other two suspects are juveniles and are accused of being principals to the crime.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System Brown released a statement Wednesday regarding the death of Brown, who spokesperson Taylor Gast identified as a Belaire High School student.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends," Gast said. "The district is working to provide support for the students and faculty at Belaire High School during this difficult time."