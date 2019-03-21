Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
Wilfred Grayer, 40, 9079 Sharon Hills, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Jeffery Green, 49, 176 S. Donmoor, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
Christine Watson, 49, 8487 Miller Drive, Ethel, first-offense DWI.