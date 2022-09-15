Network issues that led to a high volume of dropped 911 calls to emergency services across East Baton Rouge Parish since last weekend have been resolved by AT&T, the East Baton Rouge Parish Communications District has confirmed.
Jim Verlander, director of the district, said AT&T still hasn't indicated exactly what caused the network issues.
"It appears that they're still analyzing their network to try to figure out exactly what the initial cause was of this," he said.
Still, there is no guarantee the connection will be perfect on each call, Verlander said.
"There are dropped calls that occur all the time, but we noticed that it was more than what we would normally expect to experience and that's when we were keyed in that something was going on," he said.
Verlander said AT&T told him "they threw everything including the kitchen sink at it to make sure it was taken care of. … Now they're going back through and seeing what fixed the problem and figuring out how that problem started."
Verlander also noted the parish is moving toward a new 911 system in December called "Next Generation Advanced 911," which has enhanced features.